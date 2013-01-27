Diving lady sign in Mesa restored

MESA, Ariz. -- The diving lady may have caught your attention as you drove down Main Street in Mesa.

For 50 years, the Starlite Motel was known for its neon diving lady sign, and it lasted up until 2010 when it was destroyed in a powerful storm. Now the sign has been restored after a local artist teamed up with the Mesa Preservation Foundation.



About 90 percent of the materials are original and the project took nine months and lots of hard work to complete.



“It’s got hours and hours and hours of just engineering” said Larry Graham of Graham’s Neon. “And then physical work is many hundreds of hours.



It will be another week before the sign is up and completely installed.



