WM Phoenix Open starts Monday, but fans can find great golf all over the state

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Waste Management Phoenix Open kicks off Monday, bringing 20 of the top 50 ranked players on the Official World Golf Ranking to the Valley.



This marks the 78th year the tournament has been played, and last year the tournament had well over 500,000 in overall attendance.



“Everybody comes here for a reason,” said Amy Moreno of AAA Arizona. “… and golf is one of those big big reasons.



With the spotlight on golf, Moreno stopped by to tell 3TV about some hidden gems in golf courses around Arizona.



Rio Rico, Los Caballeros Golf Club, Emerald Canyon Golf Course, Elephant Rocks Golf Course are mentioned by Moreno, providing both beautiful views and a short getaway from the Phoenix area.



“What’s really neat about these courses is they’re less than $100 even in peak season and about half that,” said Moreno.



The latest issues of AAA’s Highroads Magazine ranks these courses. You can find more information here.



For those looking to watch the pros, tickets for the WM Phoenix Open can be purchased here. Daily general admission to the event is $25. Children 17 and under are free if they are accompanied by an adult. They can also be purchased in advance at www.wmphoenixopen.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

