PHOENIX -- If you have mail to send out, get ready to shell out an extra penny.

Starting Sunday, the price of postage increases by a cent.

First class stamps will now cost 46 cents, while postcard prices go up to 33 cents.

Sending mail out of the country will cost $1.10. That’s up from 85 cents to Canada and Mexico, and a $1.05 to other international destinations.

The hike in postage prices comes as the U.S. Postal Service continues to struggle financially.