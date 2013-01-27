Arizona GOP selects Robert Graham as chairman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The Arizona Republican Party has selected Robert Graham as its next chairman.

Graham won the chairmanship Saturday with 1,000 votes to opponent Doug Little's 430 votes.

The Scottsdale businessman captured the party's top job after earning key endorsements following Arizona's outgoing GOP chairman Tom Morrissey's decision not to seek re-election.

Graham is a graduate of Arizona State University and is the author of "Job Killers: The American Dream in Reverse."

He ran on promising to "professionally" manage the state party and "respect grassroots conservatives and Tea Party members."

