PHOENIX -- Rescuers from the Phoenix Fire Dept. were called to Piestewa Peak on Saturday night to help get a lost hiker off the mountain.

According to Jonathan Jacobs with the Phoenix Fire Dept., the hiker was not injured and was escorted safely down from the top of the mountain.

The man was reportedly 200 yards off the trail.

Crews had to deal with poor visibility and slippery rocks to rescue the man. The rescue helicopter was unable to fly due to the bad weather conditions.