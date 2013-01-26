Phoenix weather: Record rainfall for the date

PHOENIX -- It was a soggy Saturday in Arizona, as a Pacific storm system brought record rainfall to parts of the state.

Light rain started falling Friday evening, although Sky Harbor only recorded one one-hundredths of an inch Friday.

It was a much different story Saturday, as the rain continued throughout much of the day. The steady rain was enough to cause localized flooding, and was enough to shatter rainfall records.

Sky Harbor picked up 1.12 inches of rain, more than doubling the old record of .43 inches set on this date in 1985.

Most Valley neighborhoods picked up somewhere between an inch and an inch-and-a-half of rain Saturday.

By Saturday night, the rain was still falling but beginning to taper off. Light showers are possible overnight and Sunday, but the main portion of this storm and the bulk of precipitation is already moving out of Arizona and up toward the Four Corners area.

Sunday's afternoon highs should top out in the upper 60s in the Valley, after morning lows in the 40s and possible patchy morning fog.

Saturday's storm brought more than an inch of rain to much of the high country, but only snow to the highest elevations since snow levels were above 8,000 feet.

A colder storm will likely bring much lower snow levels starting Sunday night. A cold front is expected to move across Arizona bringing several inches of snow to Northern and Eastern Arizona Sunday night and Monday.

The Valley could see more rain Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will be much colder.

Look for highs in the low 60s early next week, with overnight lows in the 30s. Some outlying Valley locations could see frost after the storm.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected by the middle of next week. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures should peak in the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine for golfers and spectators at the Phoenix Open. Morning lows are expected to be in the 40s. No rain is expected during the tournament.