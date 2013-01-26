Gilbert woman discovers she's pregnant when she goes into labor

GILBERT, Ariz. -- A Valley woman found out that she was pregnant this week.

While such a discovery isn’t usually newsworthy, Gilbert resident Janae Colvard said she didn’t learn of her pregnancy until she went into labor.

“I was in labor for three days not knowing I was in labor,” Colvard remarked.

Colvard said she was experiencing an intense pain on Wednesday, but thought it was just kidney stones.

Colvard had a friend take her to the hospital, which is when she was told she was going to be having her third child.

So how could someone go nine months without knowing that they were pregnant?

Colvard said she put on weight during her pregnancy, but thought it was caused by stress.

“I gained weight, but I’ve had a lot of stuff happening this year stress wise that I just took it as I was gaining weight due to stress,” she explained.

Colvard wound up giving birth to a healthy little girl named Isabella.

Mom and her new bundle of joy are both back at home now, but it was a hospital trip that Colvard will never forget.

“It was a very, very, very big surprise,” she said.



