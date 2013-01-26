Bachynski, Felix lead Arizona St. past UCLA 78-60

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona State rode the inside play of Jordan Bachynski and Carrick Felix to defeat UCLA 78-60 on Saturday and complete a sweep of the Los Angeles schools this week.



Bachynski had 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Felix added 23 points and 11 rebounds as the Sun Devils (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12) dominated the Bruins inside the lane. Arizona State outscored UCLA 46-26 in the paint and outrebounded the Bruins 52-33.

Jordan Adams scored 19 points and Shabazz Muhammad had 18 for UCLA (16-5, 6-2), which was coming off an 11-point upset of No. 6 Arizona on Thursday. The Bruins, who were the best-shooting team in the conference going into the game, shot just 35 percent from the field against the Devils.