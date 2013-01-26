Deputies: Ariz. man choked infant several times

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- A 28-year-old man is being held on attempted murder charges after Pima County Sheriff's deputies say he choked his ex-girlfriend's infant several times.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Saturday that Jeremy Millis was arrested after investigators determined the 8-month-old baby boy left in his care has been choked.

The baby's mother told deputies that she found her son unresponsive and had left the baby with Millis.

Authorities say the infant remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

It was unclear if Millis had hired an attorney.