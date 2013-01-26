Photos: Wet weekend around Arizona

Too much rain for this Saguaro cactus in Mesa, Ariz. By Mike Gertzman

Too much rain for this Saguaro cactus in Peoria, Ariz. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- From car crashes to closures, the rain took its toll on Valley roads Saturday.

Heavier showers moved in overnight, at times, pounding the Phoenix metro area.

By mid-morning, city crews put up a closure sign on 48th Street between Elliot and Warner, where standing water spilled over the sidewalk and into a lane of traffic.

Other areas with reported flooding, included 7th Avenue, south of Greenway Parkway, as well as 60th Street and Thomas.

Emergency workers and city crews are keeping busy, responding to weather related issues on the roadways. Driving conditions are dicey, and drivers are urged to slow down and avoid standing water.

Experts advise doubling the distance you leave between your car and the car in front of you, since stopping distances are affected by wet roads.

Saturday's wet weather wound up being record setting, as the 1.12 inches that fell at Sky Harbor Airport were the most ever for Jan. 26. That is actually more than double the old record of .43 inches set back on this date in 1985. Saturday was also the eighth wettest January day on record for the Valley.

Conditions should be a little drier on Sunday, but there will still be a chance for showers.

More rain possible Saturday night and Sunday but the rain should be light and not as widespread. The next storm is expected to move in Sunday night and Monday with lower snow levels and more Valley rain chances.

Sunny skies are expected to return to the Valley by the end of the work week, along with temperatures in the low 70s.