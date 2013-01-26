Man arrested for stealing purse from 3TV's Lisa Haffner

PHOENIX -- 3TV's Lisa Haffner is breathing a little easier today after Phoenix Police arrested a 22-year-old man named Sean Erickson, the alleged purse-snatcher who is now charged with targeting Haffner in the parking lot of a north Phoenix Safeway store last Sunday afternoon.

"I feel better knowing that he is in custody," Haffner said.

The well-known host of 3TV's "Your Life A to Z" was was pushing a shopping cart out of the Safeway store near 64th Street and Greenway when she says a young man driving a black Cadillac Escalade drove up behind her, reached out of the window and grabbed the purse off of her shoulder.

"He yanked hard enough where I fell, the cart fell, everything went flying," Haffner said.

Lisa said she wanted to tell her story in hopes of warning other women and to prevent the kind of tragedy that befell ASU student Kyleigh Sousa in 2010 when a man in a car grabbed her purse outside a Tempe IHop and dragged her to her death.

According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson, suspect Sean Erickson was arrested the day after the attack on Haffner as he was allegedly trying to steal another purse -- this time from inside a shopping cart at a store near the Safeway where Lisa Haffner was targeted.