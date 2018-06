Here are the nominees for this week's play of the week:

1. Dobson's Jaron Hopkins explodes on the fast break and finishes with the monster slam.

2. Marcos de Niza's Dakota Barnes knocks down the 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and to give Marcos de Niza the victory.

3. Saguaro's Alec Kretch comes up with the monster block and in transition Matt Hauser connects from behind the arc.