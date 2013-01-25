Man awaiting extradition to Arizona escapes from authorities again

PHOENIX -- A man who escaped from a Phoenix jail last year has once again managed to fool authorities.

Rocky Delgado Marquez, 34, escaped from the Wayne County Jail in Michigan on Jan. 20 by impersonating another inmate.

The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating, but has yet to comment on the case.

Marquez first escaped from the Lower Buckeye Jail last May by impersonating another inmate. He spent eight months on the run before being located earlier this month at a home in Detroit.

Inside the home authorities found fraudulent identification documents and a loaded AK-47 military assault rifle.

Marquez was awaiting extradition to Arizona when he escaped for the second time.

Marquez was originally arrested in September 2010 for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a parked car.

He was facing numerous charges, including felony criminal damage, DUI, misconduct involving weapons, and forgery.

Marquez was also facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.









