Man sentenced in Grand Canyon child abuse appeals

PHOENIX (AP) -- An Indiana man convicted of child abuse for forcing his three grandsons on a grueling hike in the Grand Canyon is appealing.

Christopher Alan Carlson argues in documents filed Friday with the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that the district court improperly instructed jurors on an offense for which he wasn't indicted.

Carlson also argues that the evidence is insufficient to sustain his convictions on three counts of child abuse stemming from a 19-mile hike at the canyon in August 2011. He was acquitted of abuse charges stemming from a hike earlier that month.

Carlson's attorney is asking the appellate court to reverse the convictions or order a new trial.

Carlson is serving a 27-month prison sentence. He's expected to be released in August.