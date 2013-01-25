Authorities release names of 2 dead in Laveen home

LAVEEN, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a 41-year-old man shot the woman he was living with in Laveen twice before firing at deputies and then turning the gun on himself.

Maricopa County sheriff's spokesman Joaquin Enriquez identified the deceased Friday as 38-year-old Teresa Beltran and Mario Ramirez. He says the two were not married but have a son together.

Enriquez says more than 20 rounds were fired in Thursday's standoff that appeared to be tied to domestic violence. Deputies had responded to the home after receiving a 911 call from Ramirez's mother saying she heard shots fired in the guest house where her son lived.

Standoff ends with 2 dead; murder-suicide a possibility