Plane off runway at small Chandler airport

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Two people were fortunate not to suffer serious injuries after their single engine plane skidded off the runway at Chandler’s Stellar Airpark.

According to Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Adminstration, the Cirrus SR20 went off the south end of runway 17 after landing at around 6 p.m. The plane hit an airport perimeter fence. The plane sustained minor damage.

However, the pilot and his passenger walked away uninjured.

It was raining around the time of the incident, and it's believed weather played a role. Airport manager Joe Martin told 3TV the pilot said the plane hydroplaned on the wet runway.

"These kinds of things can happen when you get weather, water on the runway," said Martin.

According to FAA records, the Cirrus is registered to Cloud Aviation out of Mesa. It's not known who was piloting. He declined to speak to the media.











