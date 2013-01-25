Tucson PD fatally shoots man suspected of robbing convenience stores

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A man suspected of robbing several convenience stores in the Tucson area was shot and killed by police Friday morning.

Tucson Police said officers responded to a local 7-11 after receiving a 9-1-1 call about an armed robbery.

The description of the suspect was similar to that of the man who had robbed seven convenience stores within five hours on Thursday morning.

An officer in the neighborhood adjacent to the 7-11 saw a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in Thursday’s robberies.

The officer began following the vehicle until it eventually came to a stop at the dead end of an alleyway.

Police said both the officer and the suspect, 23-year-old Willie Davis, Jr., got out of their vehicles. Davis reportedly pointed a gun at the officer, which is when he was fatally shot.

As with all officer-involved shootings, Tucson Police said Friday’s incident is under investigation.

Detectives with the Robbery Unit have since determined that Davis was the man suspected of robbing several convenience stores on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate whether Davis was involved in any other criminal activity.

