Scottsdale restaurant makes giant sausage for a good cause

SCOTTSDALE -- One Valley restaurant recently found a delicious way to help in the fight against cancer.

Chef Payton Cook and the team at Brat Haus in Scottsdale cooked up a sausage on Thursday that was 81 feet long.

The restaurant decided to make the enormous sausage to raise money for ovarian cancer, and to have a little fun as well.

“We thought it would be cool to see how long we could make one of these, and today we found out,” said Dave Andrea, owner of the Brat Haus.

All the proceeds raised from the sausage will benefit Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Arizona.

