Rain headed into Arizona

PHOENIX -- A wet, warm storm system is slowing making its way into Arizona. Through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning, we’ll see showers moving from west to east across the state with much of Arizona receiving measurable rain through Saturday night.



In the Valley, it’s a virtual lock we’ll see rain. Forecast models are kicking out “Probability of Precipitation,” POPs for short, at 100%. So the question becomes when will the rain start and how much will we get?



At this point, we could see a few light showers Friday night but things will pick up during the early morning hours on Saturday. In fact, around metro Phoenix we’re expecting some of our heaviest showers to occur before noon on Saturday.

Latest forecast models are also indicating we’ll see rainfall numbers in the range of half an inch to a full inch for Phoenix this weekend. That’s probably on the high side for most areas, but it is a reflection of how moist the system is at this point.



When we say warm, highs will be in the 60s through the weekend in the Valley and in the high country, most folks used to getting snow this time of year are going to get rain instead.