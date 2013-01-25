Cause of fire, explosions at Tucson storage unit under investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Tucson Fire Department responded to an explosive fire in a storage unit Friday morning.



Multiple 911 callers reported a building fire with explosions in the 1800 block of North Ninth Avenue at about 9 a.m.



Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit in a commercial strip center. As they approached to begin extinguishing the fire, a large explosion blew off the top half of a roll-up door, according to officials.



Firefighters said they had to force open doors on both sides of the building to get water on the fire and prevent it from spreading to the neighboring units.



It took 24 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire. The fire was contained to the single unit, which was being used for personal storage.



No one was injured.



Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the explosions.



The estimated damage has not been determined at this time.

