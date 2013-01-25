Flu widespread, still circulating in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) -- The state health officials say the flu is still increasing in Arizona with a steep increase seen in the past two weeks.



The Department of Health Services reports 4,600 laboratory-confirmed cases reported so far this season, including nearly 1,600 such cases in the past week.



The department says 177 pneumonia and influenza deaths have been identified so far this flu season. That's down from 192 such deaths during the same period a year ago.



There's been one death of a child associated with the flu in Arizona. The department says the child in that case in Yavapai County had underlying conditions.



Health Services Director Will Humble says vaccine can still be found but that people wanting to be vaccinations should call locations first to make sure they still have supplies.

