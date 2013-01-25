Man accused of shooting cop refuses to show up for court

PHOENIX – The man accused of trying to kill a Phoenix police officer was a no show in court this week.

Brandon McCabe, 28, was supposed to be arraigned on Thursday, but he refused to be transported from jail to the courthouse.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are not allowed to use force to get an inmate to court unless they have a court order.

In this particular case deputies did not have a court order.

McCabe, who is a convicted felon, is now scheduled to appear in court next week.

McCabe is accused of shooting Officer Peter Bennett on the night of Jan. 6.

Bennett was on patrol when he saw McCabe riding a bike without a required light.

Bennett reportedly tried to stop McCabe, but McCabe ignored his orders and fled on foot.

Bennett was eventually able to catch up with McCabe, which is when he was shot six times. Bennett suffered injuries to his face, hip and forearm, and is now at home recovering.

McCabe has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, and misconduct involving weapons.

