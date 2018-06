Competitors from across the state will showcase the athleticism and dedication required of competitive yogis at this weekend's Arizona Regional USA Yoga Asana Championship. By Catherine Holland

PHOENIX -- Competitors from across the state will showcase the athleticism and dedication required of competitive yogis at this weekend's Arizona Regional USA Yoga Asana Championship.

A panel of judges will determine which male, female and youth participants will advance to the 10th annual National USA Yoga Asana Championship in March.

The event is Saturday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m-7 p.m.

Kerr Cultural Center, 6110 North Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Admission is $10 at the door or online at www.AZYogaChampionships.com.

The USA Yoga Federation: www.usayoga.com

Bikram Yoga Paradise Valley

13637 N Tatum Blvd, Suite 12

Phoenix, Arizona 85032

www.bikramyogaaz.com