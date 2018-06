TEMPE, Ariz. -- A special education student at Marcos de Niza High School was given the chance to play in a varsity basketball game and he definitely made the most of it.



Dakota Barnes is the team's manager and he was given the opportunity to suit up for the Jan. 18 away game against Yuma High School.



He was put in during the last couple of minutes of the game and made a 3-point shot at the buzzer.