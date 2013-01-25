Missing San Tan Valley teen found at father's Oklahoma home

SAN TAN VALLEY -- A San Tan Valley teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks was found safe at her biological father's Oklahoma home over the weekend.

According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tim Gaffney, police in Muskogee have taken Saddie Ranee Cowart into custody. She will be detained until her mother, Heather Cowart, can get to Muskogee to pick her up.

Saddie ran away from home either late Jan. 7 or early Jan. 8. It's not clear how the 15-year-old made her way to Muskogee, Okla., which is about 1,100 miles from San Tan Valley

At this point, nobody knows why Saddie ran away. Her mother said there were no indications of trouble.

"Additional investigation will be conducted upon her return to determine if her father will face any possible charges," Gaffney wrote in an email to media outlets Sunday morning.

Original story: Family desperate to find missing San Tan Valley teen

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who apparently ran away from home and has been missing for more than two weeks.

Saddie Ranee Cowart was last seen by her mother, Heather Cowart, on Jan. 7. She believes her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window and left their San Tan Valley home between 9:30 that night and 6:30 the next morning.

Cowart said she is not aware of any problems before Saddie ran away. According to her mother, Saddie gave no indication that anything was wrong or that she planned to run away.

"This is not normal for her," she said. "As a mother, my gut feeling is there is something seriously wrong."

Saddie is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. According to her mother, Saddie was wearing dark shirt and plaid capri pants and might be carrying a pink camouflage backpack and a green duffel bag.

In addition, Saddie has a piercing in the right side of her nose and gauges in her ears.

Saddie's family says the teen is on prescribed medication for depression, but she did not take it with her. She did, however, pack some clothes and other items.

At this point, Saddie is considered and "endangered runaway."

If anyone has information, please call Pinal County Sheriff Office at 520-866-5111 or 1-800-THE LOST. Saddie's case number is NCMC1209490.

Cowart also has set up a Facebook page -- www.Facebook.com/FindSaddie.