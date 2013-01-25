Mesa woman arrested after son found zip-tied to pole

MESA, Ariz. -- A Mesa woman is facing a child abuse charge after her 11-year-old son was found zip-tied to a pole on their back porch.



Mesa police officers responded to a home near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive on Wednesday after receiving a call from a neighbor.

"I never intended for my kid to be hurt. I was only trying to keep him safe and in one spot long enough for me to get my daughter out of the car. Every time he's in trouble, he takes off running," says Rowley.

According to court documents, Jaica E. Rowley, 36, was in an argument with her son over him leaving the home while he was grounded. She told the officers that she had to run several errands and had zip-tied her son so he could not leave while she was gone. Police said she had her 2-year-old daughter with her.



The officers located the boy sitting with his arms and legs around a porch support post with his hands and feet zip-tied together, according to police spokesman Detective Steve Berry. Officers saw some blood on the boy's left hand and on the porch.

"The zip ties were too tight, and he was complaining. Through using scissors, or something like that, to cut them off, she managed to cut his finger as well. That didn't apparantly stop her from re-zip tying him to the pole," says Detective Berry.



Rowley told the officers that while she was tying her son's hands, he began yelling that the zip tie was too tight so she attempted to cut it off with scissors and accidentally cut his pinky finger. She said she wrapped up the cut and then tied him back to the pole.



The Mesa Fire Department responded to the home to treat the boy and said he may need a couple of stitches.



Police notified Child Protective Services, who went to the home.



"It was I needed to make sure that he didn't take off, because he knew he was in trouble for shoplifting, until I could get my 2-year-old out of the car seat and in to change her diaper and figure out what I was going to do, so that I could finish doing the errands or whatever that I needed to do prior to him being arrested," says Rowley.



Rowley was booked on one count of child abuse and one count of unlawful imprisonment. She is on supervised released and is due in court on Feb. 7.