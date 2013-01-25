WWE stars promote literacy

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A group of lucky second graders at Isaac Imes Elementary School in Glendale got a special visit from some WWE superstars.

The wrestling stars sat down to read a book all in an effort to promote literacy.

The Wrestlemania Reading Challenge began over eight years ago, encouraging children to read.

During the event, WWE stars Brodus Clay, Cody Rhodes, Hornswoggle and Diva Alicia Fox all took turns reading "Stand Tall Molly Lou Melon". The book is about anti-bullying, which is a concern at schools nationwide.

"We are here to encourage literacy and we're here to encourage anti-bullying, trying to spread the message and building strong minds," said Fox.

The stars are in town for Royal Rumble 2013 taking place at the US Airways Center in Phoenix on Sunday.