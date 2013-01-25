It's raining men at 3TV! Chippendales dancers take center studio

PHOENIX -- It was raining men at 3TV Friday morning when Chippendales dancers Staceyy Robinson and James Davis stopped by to chat with the ladies of KTVK.

While Scott Pasmore and Javier Soto were in the studio, they stayed well behind the cameras. Kaley O'Kelley, Gina Maravilla and April Warnecke joined Robinson and Davis at the monitor to chat about Friday night's show at Celebrity Theatre.

"I have never seen these ladies so attentive before on any interview," Soto laughed, sneaking in at the end of the segment.

This was Robinson's second visit to 3TV. He was here -- distracting every female employee in the building -- with Jaymes Vaughan in June 2011 when they were here for the Ultimate Girls' Night Out! show.

If you're a fan of the CBS show "Amazing Race," Davis might look familiar to you. He and Vaughan were Team Chippendales last season. They came in mere seconds behind the winners.

O'Kelley had a five-spot on hand, but Davis pointed out that Chippendales shows are non-tipping events. The guys are too busy on stage.

"It's a full-on production," he explained. "We're not really doing lap dances. We're up on stage, doing fully choreographed numbers. Don't get me wrong. You still see some skin."

"We do run into the audience a lot, but not for that," Robinson added.

"Save your money for the drinks," Davis said with a laugh.

While it doesn't really represent what Chippendales is today, both Davis and Robinson agree that it's had a positive effect on their show.

"'Magic Mike' definitely has brought male revue kind of back into the mainstream," Davis said. "We do something a little bit different, but still, we couldn't be more grateful for the movie."

"One Night Only" in Phoenix, Friday, Jan. 25, 9 p.m., at Celebrity Theatre

www.Chippendales.com

Theatre Doors Open - 8 p.m.

Club Doors Open - 7 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $35-$50

Celebrity Theatre is located at 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix.

Chippendales can also be seen nightly at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Davis and Vaughan are leads in that show.