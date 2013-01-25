Casa Grande house destroyed by second fire

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. -- Investigators are working to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a vacant house in Casa Grande.



Firefighters responded to the fire near Florence and Second streets just after midnight and found the structure fully engulfed in flames.



The flames were so intense they jumped to houses on both sides. One of the neighboring homes was gutted by fire and the occupants were displaced. The other home received minimal damage.



No one was injured in the fire.



This was the second time the house has caught fire. The residence was occupied when a fire broke out in August, according to Barbara Rice, spokeswoman for the Casa Grande Fire Department. Investigators called that fire suspicious.



Neighbors said there have been homeless people staying in abandoned homes in the area.