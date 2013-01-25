4Th grader delivers anti-bullying message

GILBERT, AZ -- She's a nine year old girl with imagination, guts, and a great slogan.

Meghan Gray is a 4th grader at Ashland Ranch Elementary School in Gilbert, and she came up with the school's new anti-bullying slogan.

That slogan is "With good citizens there, bullies beware!" And this week, she got to write it on a car that will be going out to this weekend's Monster Jam event at Chase Field.

Meghan talked to 3TV earlier this week about her slogan. "With good citizens there, bullies beware, and how I came up with that was, I walking to Circle K with my family, and it just came up in my head."

We asked Meghan why it's so important that we let folks know that bullies need to be aware. "So they can stop being rude to kind people, because the kind people never did anything to them," she tells us.

Four other Gilbert schools also got to decorate cars with anti-bullying messages. The cars will be presented this weekend to the driver and pit crew of the "El Toro Monster Truck". The cars and slogans are part of the Monster Jam's "Crush Bullying" campaign.