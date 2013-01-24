Tucson PD: Man robbed 7 convenience stores in 5 hours

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Police in Tucson are searching for a man suspected of robbing multiple convenience stores Thursday morning.

Police said the man was armed when he robbed seven stores within a five-hour time frame.

Two other store clerks also reported seeing a man who matched the suspect’s description loitering outside of their store after being warned of the previous robberies. The clerks were able to lock their doors and call 911 before the man entered the store.

The suspect is said to be African-American, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds.

The man is believed to be in his 30s, and was last seen in a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black gloves, and wearing a dark bandana over his face.

Police said the man was also driving an older model blue Cadillac.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

