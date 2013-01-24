More rain likely to arrive this weekend

PHOENIX -- We woke up Thursday morning to scattered, mainly light, rain showers around the Valley.

While the clouds were expected, we didn’t expect the atmosphere to be moist enough to produce rain. We were wrong.

Those scattered showers hung around for much of the morning hours, and officially at Sky Harbor Airport we got .02 of an inch of rain. That puts our 2013 total at just .03 inches, which is far behind normal January rainfall to this date.



Thursday night we may see a few sprinkles. But the next round of showers is expected to begin Friday afternoon and last into Saturday night.

Some of our forecast models are indicating we could see between a quarter of an inch and half an inch of rain or more at some Valley locations.

Right now, most of the moisture looks to be headed into northwest Arizona, with up to an inch of rain possible in portions of Mohave, Coconino and Yavapai Counties.



This will be a warm storm, so for places like Flagstaff, expect mainly rain showers.

However, on Saturday night the rain will change to snow and we could see some accumulations. The good news for skiers and snowboarders is that at the elevations of our major ski resorts, snow is expected for the weekend.