Chandler woman accused of having marijuana mailed to her home

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) -- A Chandler woman is in custody for allegedly having marijuana mailed to her condominium where she lives with two young children.

Chandler police say 21-year-old Honnah Michelle Deal is being held on suspicion of drug possession, marijuana possession for sale and child abuse.

She doesn't have a lawyer yet.

Deal was arrested Wednesday following an investigation started by a postal inspector.

The postal inspector told police that two packages to be delivered to a Chandler address smelled of marijuana.

Police say a search warrant was served on the condo and officers reported finding 4 pounds of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Two children -- ages 5 months and 18 months -- were found inside the condo. Police say they've been turned over to state Child Protective Services.