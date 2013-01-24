Chandler woman accused of having marijuana mailed to her home

Honnah Michelle Deal By Andrew Michalscheck
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) -- A Chandler woman is in custody for allegedly having marijuana mailed to her condominium where she lives with two young children.
Chandler police say 21-year-old Honnah Michelle Deal is being held on suspicion of drug possession, marijuana possession for sale and child abuse.
She doesn't have a lawyer yet.
Deal was arrested Wednesday following an investigation started by a postal inspector.
The postal inspector told police that two packages to be delivered to a Chandler address smelled of marijuana.
Police say a search warrant was served on the condo and officers reported finding 4 pounds of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Two children -- ages 5 months and 18 months -- were found inside the condo. Police say they've been turned over to state Child Protective Services.