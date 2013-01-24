Homeless man arrested for robbing Tucson bank twice in 8 days

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Police in Tucson have arrested a man suspected of robbing the same downtown bank twice in eight days.

Police said Joe Fontes Gomez, 42, has been booked into the Pima County Jail on two counts of robbery.

Gomez, who is homeless, was arrested Thursday morning when an officer on patrol recognized him as the man suspected of robbing the National Bank of Arizona earlier this month.

Robbery detectives were able to confirm that Gomez is the man suspected of the crimes.

Gomez is accused of robbing the National Bank of Arizona on Jan. 10 and Jan. 18.

In both cases Gomez reportedly handed a teller a note and threatened harm before making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

