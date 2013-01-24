Mom of boy who overdosed on methadone in Kool-Aid gets 10 years in prison

PHOENIX -- A woman accused of child abuse after her young son overdosed on methadone in a Phoenix motel room has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.



Per a plea agreement, Jennifer Campos, 36, also was sentenced Thursday to lifetime probation for child abuse and attempted child abuse.



Campos and the boy's father were accused of giving their then 2-year-old son a mixture of methadone and Kool-Aid on Oct. 23, 2011, causing the toddler to overdose.



The boy's lips and mouth swelled and he stopped breathing. He was resuscitated by EMS and transported to a local hospital.



The child's parents told police he had been fussy and unable to sleep because his teeth hurt. According to court documents, he was in pain due to his "bottle rotted front teeth and bleeding gums."



In addition to the prescription painkiller, court records show the toddler also tested positive for amphetamine, acetone and nicotine.



Campos originally pleaded not guilty to child abuse and child neglect charges in November 2011.