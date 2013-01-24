Learn how to add the casual elegance of Santa Barbara design to your home

PHOENIX -- If you love the casual elegance that is Santa Barbara design, Feathers Fine Custom Furnishings is offering free help at a special design event taking place Jan. 30, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Festivities will include the unveiling of Feathers' new Santa Barbara style furniture collection, created specifically to reflect the Mediterranean-inspired look, with its emphasis on casual elegance.

Guests also will have an opportunity to explore Feathers' workroom, where the furniture is handcrafted; experience Santa Barbara design in special room vignettes; and attend seminars presented by design professionals on ways to achieve the look in their own homes.

“Santa Barbara style is a favorite of our readers,” said Phoenix Home & Garden editor Linda J. Barkman. “Feathers is going all out to give people a sense of what this inviting look is all about.”

The evening will also include live music, raffles, drinks and food tastings provided by Chef Aaron May's signature Valley restaurants.

The event is free, but does require an RSVP. Email rsvp@citieswestpub.

Feathers Fine Custom Furnishings is located 15330 N. Hayden Road, Suite 110, Scottsdale.