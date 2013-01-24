FBI: Man demands $5K during robbery at Comerica Bank

PHOENIX -- The FBI has released photos of a suspect in a robbery at Comerica Bank near Thomas Road and 44th Street in Phoenix.



Officials said a man entered the bank around 5 p.m. on Jan. 17 and gave a teller a demand note that stated he wanted $5,000. The suspect then verbally told the teller to hurry.



The suspect was given a known quantity of U.S. cash and fled southbound on foot.



No weapon was seen.



The suspect is described as a black male, 27 to 32 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 220 to 240 pounds. He had a 2-inch-long, thick black beard and short black hair. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with light lining, gray sweatpants, a white undershirt and dark tan or brown shoes with white soles.



Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999.



