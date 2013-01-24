FBI seeks suspect in N. Phoenix bank robbery

PHOENIX -- The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank near Happy Valley Road and 23rd Avenue in Phoenix on Jan. 18.



The suspect entered the bank at about 1 p.m. and approached the teller counter. He reportedly told the teller that he was there for all the money and that he was serious.



No weapon was shown.



The teller complied and gave the suspect a known quantity of cash. The man then fled the bank on foot and headed west.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall, 185 to 200 pounds with a thick mustache. He was wearing a ski hat with ear covers and a gray/blue/black diamond-shape design, and a long-sleeve gray shirt. He was carrying a black bag.



Anyone with information about the suspect can call 623-466-1999.

