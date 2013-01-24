Sisters shave heads to go 'Bald 4 Bryan'

PHOENIX – Two young girls brave the razor and shave off all their hair in tribute to their cousin.

On Jan. 24, 2012, Harley and Ariana's cousin Bryan, who was "like a brother to them”, died from a rare form of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma. He was only 13 years old.

Now, one year later, his two cousins have bravely stepped forward to go “Bald 4 Bryan”. The 11 and 12 year old girls shaved their heads live on Thursday’s Good Morning Arizona, to honor their cousin’s memory.

This is just the latest step in the girls' fund-raising campaign. Over the past year, the young ladies have already raised $1,400 by asking friends, family members and even strangers for donations.

100 percent of the money they raise will be donated to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Cancer Research Fund.

If you would like to help the girls with their cause, you can donate by sending a check to:

Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation

ATTN: Krisann Diaz - Bald 4 Bryan

2929 East Camelback Road, Suite 122

Phoenix, AZ 85016

You can also donate and find out more information on the website the girls have helped set up.



All donations will receive a tax receipt from Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.

Harley is a 7th grade Honor student at Greenway Middle School in the Paradise Valley School District. She came up with the idea to shave her head to honor the memory of her cousin, and had said she couldn’t wait to be "bald and beautiful"! Harley plays the flute and wants to be a professional singer and/or fashion designer when she grows up.

Ariana is a 5th grade Honor student at Arrowhead Elementary in the Paradise Valley School District. As soon as she heard Harley's idea she could not wait to be a part of it. Ariana wants to be a brain surgeon when she grows up. She plays the clarinet and bass clarinet.

The girls say their goal is to simply “make a difference.”