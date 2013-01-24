Glendale girl killed in crash near Ariz-Nev border

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) -- County prosecutors will decide whether to file charges in an accident that killed a 7-year-old Glendale girl on a northwestern Arizona highway near Nevada.



The accident occurred Wednesday on U.S 93 south of Hoover Dam.



Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says Mariaelena Alvarez was struck by an SUV when she stepped onto a northbound lane after her family parked its vehicle on the shoulder to take a break on a trip to Idaho.



Several park rangers were in the area when the crash occurred and tried to resuscitate the girl, who suffered severe head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Graves said.



Graves says the SUV did not stop but that John Henry Stenseth, 70, of Kingman later contacted authorities and said he thought he had hit an animal.



DPS officers interviewed but did not arrest Stenseth.



According to Graves, the DPS will submit a report to the Mohave County Attorney's Office.



U.S. 93 is one of the main routes between northwestern Arizona and the Hoover Dam. The crash resulted in a long detour for travelers headed to Las Vegas.