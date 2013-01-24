Arizona Diamondbacks trade Justin Upton to Braves in big deal

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 02: Justin Upton #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Colorado Rockies during the MLB game at Chase Field on October 2, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) By Christian Petersen

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - FEBRUARY 29: Zeke Spruill of the Atlanta Braves poses for a portrait during photo day at Champion Stadium on February 29, 2012 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) By Matthew Stockman

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 04: Randall Delgado #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches to the Chicago Cubs at Turner Field on July 4, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) By Kevin C. Cox

PHOENIX and ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a trade to acquire outfielder Justin Upton and third baseman Chris Johnson from the Arizona Diamondbacks for pitcher Randall Delgado, infielder Martin Prado and minor leaguers Nick Ahmed, Brandon Drury and Zeke Spruill, sources tell ESPN.

The deal is pending physicals by players involved.

The deal would unite Upton with his older brother, B.J. Upton, who signed as a free agent with Atlanta this winter. After signing, B.J. Upton said he wanted to play with this brother in the same outfield.

The Upton brothers and right fielder Jason Heyward would give the Braves one of baseball's best outfields. Heyward won his first Gold Glove in 2012, when he hit .269 with 27 homers and 82 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks once viewed Upton as a player they would build around for years to come. At age 21, he hit 26 homers, scored 84 runs and drove in 86 runs. In March 2010, Arizona signed Upton to a six-year, $51.5 million deal. The D-backs made the playoffs in 2011, and Upton finished fourth in NL MVP voting.

But the Diamondbacks started discussing possible Upton trades that fall, and after he got off to a poor start in 2012, Arizona owner Ken Kendrick criticized Upton and other players in a radio interview.

Arizona again looked into trading Upton before the July 31 deadline last summer and continued to have discussions once this offseason began. It has became increasingly apparent that the relationship between the Diamondbacks and Upton had been damaged.

The Diamondbacks had agreed to a deal to trade Upton to Seattle earlier this month but the player vetoed it. Seattle was among four teams that Upton's contract that he could nix. Atlanta was not on that list.

In Atlanta, Prado was expected to move from left field to third place to replace Chipper Jones, who retired. That slot will now likely be filled by Johnson, who batted .281 with 15 homers and 76 RBIs last season with Houston and Arizona.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Arizona Diamondbacks press release: Justin Upton and Chris Johnson sent to Atlanta in 7-player trade