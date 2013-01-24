PD: Man robs, attempts to sexually assault woman at Pima Community College

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Pima Community College Police Department is searching for a man who robbed and attempted to sexually assault a female student in a bathroom last Friday.



The woman said the incident occurred while she was in the women's restroom at the downtown campus at 1255 N. Stone Ave. between 4:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.



The student told police that a man came out of a stall and ordered her into the stall at gunpoint. She said he demanded she turn over some personal property and then attempted to sexually assault her.



The student described the male as black, in his 20s with short dreadlocks, and 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. She said he was wearing black jeans, a black-and-gray plaid long-sleeve shirt, and black shoes.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.



