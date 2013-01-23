Prisoner escapes from Yuma court; may have fled to Mexico

YUMA, Ariz. -- The Yuma Police Department is looking for a prisoner who escaped from the Yuma Municipal Court around noon on Tuesday.



Raul Dominguez, 28, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 134 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He initially was wearing a jail uniform and restraints but was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.



Police said Dominguez was transported from the Yuma County Detention Center by Municipal Court officers to the City of Yuma Municipal Court for his initial appearance on several offenses from the day prior. After the initial appearance, he escaped.



His escape is under review and police said specific details are not available at this time.



Police said he stole a woman's vehicle and fled the area. The vehicle is described as a white 2002 Mazda van with Arizona license plate 710HNE. The van had a front vanity plate of an American flag.



The van was spotted by U.S. Border Patrol near the area of County 8th Street and the levee road at about 2 p.m. An attempt was made stop the van, but the vehicle continued to flee.



Dominguez stopped the vehicle at County 9th Street and the levee road then ran from the scene.



Police said it is possible he fled to Mexico and Mexican authorities continue to assist with the investigation.



Dominguez should be considered dangerous and the public is warned not to attempt to contact him.



Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Melissa Norred at 928-373-4686, the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.

