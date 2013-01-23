Phoenix weather: another day with record heat

PHOENIX -- For the second consecutive day we had a record high temperature in Phoenix at Sky Harbor Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, the high Wednesday was 81 degrees, breaking the old record for Jan. 23 of 77 that went back to 1986.

Much of the day the temperature languished in the low 70s with mostly cloudy conditions, but when the sun broke out late in the afternoon, the thermometer soared, breaking the record.



Changes are occurring as we head toward the end of the week. Thursday, we’ll see more of the high cloudiness as an area of low pressure, a storm system, slowly approaches from the Pacific.

By Thursday afternoon, we may see a few isolated rain showers in northern Arizona, but metro Phoenix should stay dry.



However, we have an increasing chance for showers by Friday afternoon through much of the day on Saturday.

The latest models are suggesting we might get a quarter of an inch of rain. Some locations around the Valley could get more.

Temperatures will also begin to drop. By Saturday, we’ll see highs in the upper 60s.



Another storm is also due on Monday. And once again, metro Phoenix will have a chance for showers on Monday as well.