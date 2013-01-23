Suspect in I-17 hit and run booked into jail

PHOENIX -- Authorities have filed multiple criminal charges against a woman who fled the scene after striking a broken down car on Interstate 17 earlier this month.

Detectives with the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit booked Angelica Maria Moreno into the 4th Avenue jail last Friday on charges of fleeing the scene of a serious injury crash, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moreno was driving on I-17 near State Route 101 on Jan. 15 when she reportedly struck a vehicle that had broken down in the HOV lane.

Moreno and her passenger, Joe Valenzuela, ran from the scene, but were located and taken into custody a short time later.

The driver of the broken down vehicle, Maria Hurtado-Rodriguez, was standing in front of her vehicle at the time of the crash.

Hurtado-Rodriguez suffered serious injuries to her upper body when her car was hit by Moreno’s. Hurtado-Rodriguez is expected to survive, but authorities said she will have a lengthy recovery.

Two additional charges of aggravated assault relating to the possibility that Moreno was driving impaired are also being submitted.





