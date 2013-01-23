'ASU Boobs' part of movement going on across the nation

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Some sports fans opt for a jersey or a hat to show support, but true power seems to be in the cleavage and some college fans around the country, including a few at Arizona State University, are using that to draw attention to their teams in a whole new way.



KCTV5 identified the Kansas fan who took a picture of her breasts in a Kansas Jayhawks shirt as Tiffany. She sent the picture out by tweeting it with the hash tag “kuboobs”. Coincidentally the team turned their 19-point deficit around to win by one point to their rival Missouri tigers. And here starts the movement.



It may have been her way of helping, but she didn’t expect it to catch the attention of schools and students around the country. Colleges followed what is now being called the “boobment.” ASU is not far behind as the @SunDevilBoobs and @ASUboobs twitter pages have thousands of followers and counting.



West Virginia University, Baylor, Brigham Young University, and University of Nebraska are just a few of the schools joining in. Even Missouri started their own page and seems to be growing their followers– over 8,000 - and coming closer than most other school’s to the original @KUBoobs, who has more than thirty thousand followers.



It’s gaining attention around the country, making many people fans of the fans. But the “ boobment” is not limiting support to the teams. Some are turning attention to bigger causes. According to Shine from Yahoo!, the creator of the KU Boobs facebook page and website was able to focus on the issue of breast cancer awareness, organizing a walk.





