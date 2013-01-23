Sketch released of man who grabbed girl in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Tempe Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect who grabbed a 15-year-old girl walking home from school Tuesday afternoon.



Police said the high school student was approached by an unknown male while she was passing through an apartment complex near Southern and Mill avenues at approximately 3:30 p.m.



When the victim attempted to walk away from the suspect, he grabbed her arm. Police said she was able to pull her arm away and ran home.



The victim was not injured and the suspect did not follow her as she ran.



The victim and her mother called police, but patrol officers were not able to locate the suspect.



The victim described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic male, 30 to 39 years old, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, with short dark hair, and wearing a dirty white T-shirt and jeans.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

