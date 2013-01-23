Prescott man arrested for assaulting roommates

PRESCOTT, Ariz. -- A Prescott man was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly assaulting his two roommates.

According to Prescott Police, 57-year-old John Holder was at home when he got into an argument with his 62-year-old male roommate and his 36-year-old female roommate.

During the argument Holder allegedly broke a lamp, causing it to cut his female roommate. He also threw a large knife at his male roommate, which barely missed.

Police said Holder appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when they arrived. He was also in possession of marijuana, but he had a medical marijuana card that he showed to officers.

Holder was subsequently arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

The female roommate received treatment for injuries to her arm.



