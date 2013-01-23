Teacher's aide accused of group sex with students on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A teacher's aide at Amphitheater High School in Tucson is accused of having sexual contact with several students while on campus.



Tucson police detectives arrested Clarice Lee, 22, on four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. She was booked into the Pima County Jail.



A Tucson police officer working off duty at the school Tuesday morning was advised by staff members of an alleged incident involving Lee and multiple students. Detectives from the Child Sexual Assault Unit responded to continue the investigation.



According to the detectives, Lee and six male students went to a location on campus during their lunch period on Jan. 18 where Lee allegedly engaged in sexual contact with two 18-year-olds and sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old in front of three other students.



Detectives said one of the students filmed the incident with his cellphone.



Lee has been employed as a teacher's aide for special needs children at Amphi High School since August.