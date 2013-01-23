Man with handgun spotted on Tucson school campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Two schools on Tucson's northwest side were locked down for about two hours after a school official reported seeing a man with a handgun on campus.



Pima County Sheriff's officials say they were still searching for the man by ground and air Wednesday.



Sheriff's spokesman Tom Peine says all students are safe and the suspect is no longer on the school grounds.



After the man was spotted on campus, he reportedly jumped a fence and ran toward the Picture Rocks Community Center.



Desert Winds Elementary and Picture Rocks Middle School were locked down as a precaution about 10 a.m. The lockdowns were lifted just before noon.

